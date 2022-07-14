Roach prefers Pacquiao to stay retired

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao has officially retired. Sean Michael Ham, TGB Promotions

Coach Freddie Roach said he would be willing to train Manny Pacquiao should the boxing champ decide to come out of retirement.

But the esteemed boxing trainer, who is know for his ring partnership with Pacquiao, said he prefers his prized pupil to stay retired.

“I don’t think he has anything more to prove. He’s done everything he can, I feel. He doesn’t owe anything to anybody," said Roach in Boxingscene.

"If he does wanna come back and fight again, I hope he picks me as his trainer.”

With Roach's helo, Pacquiao became boxing's only 8-division world champion.

Although the Filipino sports icon has retired from the sport following his loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2021, he is set to lace his gloves again for an exhibition match against Korean martial artist DK Yoo.

“Right now, he’s traveling,” Roach said. “He likes going to different cities. He brings his family and his wife with him. He likes to travel. He’s doing something he enjoys. His wife doesn’t want him to fight anymore, from what I hear."

"If he calls me and asks me, I’ll tell him, ‘You don’t need to prove nothing to anybody in the world.’"