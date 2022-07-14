PVL: Cignal overturns 2-set deficit to stun Choco Mucho

Ces Molina (R) of Cignal HD attacks the defense of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in their 2022 PVL Invitational Conference match. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD showed great poise down the stretch to turn back Choco Mucho in five sets and remain unbeaten in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference, Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The HD Spikers fell behind by two sets but came alive midway through the match and held off the Flying Titans for a 24-26, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11 triumph. They now have a 2-0 record in the tournament.

Ces Molina earned Player of the Game honors after an all-around effort that saw her score 17 points on 15 kills, while also contributing 26 excellent receptions. The HD Spikers were balanced on offense, with four other players reaching double-digits including Glaudine Troncoso who had 13 points.

Setter Gel Cayuna had seven points -- four on blocks -- on top of her 32 excellent sets.

"Na-compose namin ang sarili namin ng mabuti," said Cignal HD coach Shaq delos Santos, who was coaching his first game after missing their conference opener against Army.

"Kahit na talagang napapagod na, lumaban pa rin hanggang dulo. Kaya nakaka-proud and very thankful," he added.

The Flying Titans surged to a two-set lead after overhauling a five-point deficit in Set 1, as Troncoso put Cignal at set point, 24-19. But clutch hits by Cherry Nunag, Kat Tolentino, and Isa Molde allowed Choco Mucho to recover and snatch the win. With momentum from their first set triumph, the Flying Titans cruised in the second frame.

But Cignal HD turned things around in the third set, then averted another collapse in the fourth with Molina and Ria Meneses conspiring down the stretch to hold off Choco Mucho.

Cignal HD scored the first three points of the fifth, but a couple of errors from the HD Spikers helped shift momentum to the Flying Titans. A huge block by Desiree Cheng on Molina put Choco Mucho ahead, 6-5, prompting Delos Santos to sue for time.

The HD Spikers responded by scoring four straight points, highlighted by a block by setter Gel Cayuna on Cheng, that put them ahead for good, 9-6. The Flying Titans got to within one, 11-10, on Tolentino's block of Rachel Anne Daquis, but Cignal HD took four of the last five rallies to complete the comeback.

"Sabi ko, 'di pa naman tapos," Delos Santos said of his message to the team after they fell behind by two sets. "Yung third set namin, sabi ko 'yun muna, focus muna kami sa third set. So, every point na gagawin namin, i-focus namin ang sarili namin at kailangan ma-execute ng maayos."

Tolentino exploded for 31 points on 25 hits, four blocks, and two aces, while Molde and Cheng each finished with 14 points. But the Flying Titans couldn't maximize their middle blockers, and also committed 36 unforced errors that helped Cignal HD's cause.

Choco Mucho dropped to 1-1 in the conference.