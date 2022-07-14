MANILA -- (UPDATED) June Mar Fajardo did the heavy lifting down the stretch to help San Miguel Beer avoid the upset axe with a 109-108 overtime win against Terrafirma on Thursday in the PBA Philippine Cup at Araneta Coliseum.

The 6-time MVP flirted with a triple double, scoring 26 points to go with his 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Beermen improved to 9-1 while surviving the Dyip’s offensive assault from the perimeter.

Five Terrafirma players, led by Eric Camson, churned out double digit outputs, threatening to take over the game. Still, that was not enough as they fell to their 9th straight defeat.

San Miguel led by 13 points, but the Dyip unleashed a fourth-quarter assault that had the Beermen reeling.

Terrafirma tied San Miguel at least twice before JP Calvo triggered a triple that knotted the scores 98-all. This was enough to send the game into overtime.

Fajardo, however, took the matters in his own hand in the extra period to thwart the Dyip.

Terrafirma actually had one last hurrah but Javi Gomez De Liano missed his layup in the final play.

"Credit sa Terrafirma. Maganda ang game plan nila. Pero 'di lang naman ako ang kailangan nilang i-stop e. Maganda rin ang rotation namin," said Fajardo.

Joel Gallent did the coaching duties for the Beermen on Thursday as coach Leo Austria was put under health protocol.

The scores:

SAN MIGUEL 109 – Fajardo 26, Lassiter 23, Perez 20, Pessumal 13, Tautuaa 10, Zamar 9, Brondial 6, Canete 2, Enciso 0, Manuel 0

TERRAFIRMA 108 – Camson 20, Calvo 19, Gomez de Liano 19, Cahilig 17, Mina 13, Ramos 8, Gabayni 7, Tiongson 3, Tumalip 2, Enriquez 0, Balagasay 0

QUARTERS: 23-19, 47-43, 74-68, 98-98, 109-108

