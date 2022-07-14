PBA: Cone to call shots for Ginebra on Sunday

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. PBA Images.

MANILA -- PBA's winningest coach Tim Cone is expected to return to the Philippines this Saturday after attending the NBA Summer League as part of the Miami Heat coaching staff under Erik Spoelstra.

According to Ginebra deputy coach Richard del Rosario, Cone will be calling the shots for the Kings in their game against NorthPort on Sunday.

"Coach Tim will be back, and that's the good news," said Del Rosario in the PBA website. "I'm sure his presence will give the players a huge lift."

The Kings are reeling from successive losses to Talk 'N Text and Meralco and Del Rosario said Cone will surely motivate the struggling squad.

Ginebra currently has a record of 6-3 with two games remaining in the eliminations.

Del Rosario hopes they will be able to sweep their remaining assignments to get a favorable placing in the quarterfinals.

"Wala na siguro sa twice-to-beat (sa quarterfinals)," he said.

"Hopefully hindi na kami bumaba. At least maka-best-of-three kami. But again, the task at hand is to win the next game."

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

