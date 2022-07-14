Photos from Paul Desiderio's Facebook and Agatha Uvero's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Professional basketball player Paul Desiderio on Thursday vehemently denied the allegations hurled against him by his ex-partner, former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero.

In a statement on his social media account, Desiderio broke his silence and defended himself from the accusations of Uvero that he physically abused her when they were still together. The couple separated in May 2022.

In his defense, the Blackwater Bossing player said he would never hurt a woman since he also has a daughter from a past relationship.

“I vehemently deny her allegations of abuse during our relationship. I myself have a daughter from a previous relationship, and I would never hurt a woman, especially not the mother of my child,” Desiderio said.

He also said he will cooperate with the PBA’s investigation, confident that he can clear his name from the allegations made by Uvero.

“I apologize to all those who have been affected as a result of this issue, to my family, to my friends, to my team, Blackwater, and to my daughter and son,” he said.

Desiderio also added that he is ready to face any complaint against him, especially about domestic abuse accusations.

But he also threatened to seek redress from the allegations that tainted his image.

"I also reserve the right to seek redress for these defamations against my name and person. I have worked hard for the little that I have achieved in my life, and I have always done it with dedication and honor," he said.

"I will fight for the honor of my and my family’s name and reputation because that is all we have."

On Wednesday, Uvero alleged that she has been abused, emotionally and physically, by Desiderio, through a series of tweets.

Uvero said: "I really didn't wanna do this but the threats have been difficult and I owe this to myself and to women out there."

Uvero, 24, alleged that Desiderio was physically violent throughout their relationship. She said she was strangled, punched, kicked, and thrown into a wall, and that Desiderio physically abused her while she was pregnant with his child.

Uvero also accused Desiderio of "gaslighting," saying: "I've talked to Paul so many times but he kept telling me to do it and said that if his career goes down, it's my fault."

Desiderio is currently out for the season after sustaining a torn ACL just before the start of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

This is not the first time that a PBA player has been accused of abuse by a partner. Magnolia's Calvin Abueva and Jiovani Jalalon as well as Rain or Shine's Beau Belga have been accused of abuse by their significant others in the past as well.

