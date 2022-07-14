Netflix to produce documentary series on David Beckham

MANILA -- Popular streaming platform Netflix is brewing another documentary project, this time about football superstar David Beckham.

Netflix announced that the documentary will be a multi-part series that will highlight the journey of Beckham – from his humble working-class beginnings in East London to become one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time.

The docu-series will feature a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last 40 years of Beckham’s career.

It will also include his candid current-day moments and interviews with the athlete’s family, friends, and football figures who have been part of his journey.

“I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career,” Beckham said on his Instagram account.

“The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey.”

The series will be directed by Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens. Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek will also be one of the executive producers.

Beckham is one of the most recognizable football players in the world, having won league titles in four different countries: England, United States, Spain, and France.

He started his professional career with Manchester United in 1992 before playing four seasons with Real Madrid. He also suited up for the LA Galaxy before hanging up his jersey in 2013.

Bekcham is married to Spice Girls member Victoria Adams. They have four children: Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, Cruz David, and Harper Seven.

