NCAA, UAAP teams to face off as FilOil groups reshuffled

La Salle guard Evan Nelle is among those who will get the chance to play his former team in the group round of the FilOil EcOil Preseason Cup. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- High-profile transferees will get the chance to face off against their former schools after changes were made in the groupings of the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, which opens on July 23 at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

UAAP champion University of the Philippines (UP) banner Group A, where it is set for a collision course against former Fighting Maroon Will Gozum, who now plays for De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) in the NCAA.

Exciting Group B matchups will also see NCAA MVP Rhenz Abando, who is now with reigning champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran, face off against his former team University of Santo Tomas (UST), while Evan Nelle, now with De La Salle University, taking on his old stomping grounds San Beda University.

"We granted the requests of our participating teams in having a more diverse bracket for the staging of the Filoil tournament. We're happy to have these 17 schools from the UAAP and NCAA make their preparations in our esteemed competition and we're excited to see them play at their best as we celebrate our 15th staging of the Filoil tournament," said chairman Rey Gamboa.

Lead commissioner Joe Lipa, deputy commissioner Bert dela Rosa, tournament director Joey Guillermo, and consultant and media head Virgil Villavicencio will join him in supervising the long-awaited return of the preseason tournament after three years.

Group A will consist of nine teams: UP, CSB, Adamson University, National University, University of the East, Mapua University, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, Arellano University, and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Eight teams will play in Group B: La Salle, Far Eastern University, UST, Letran, San Beda, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Lyceum of the Philippines University, and Jose Rizal University.

The teams will play in a round robin format, with the top four teams in each group advancing to the crossover knockout playoffs, with the one-game championship scheduled on August 27.