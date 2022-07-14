Jackie Buntan. Handout photo

Fil-American striker Jackie Buntan has no doubt her teammate, ONE atomweight kickboxing champion Janet “JT” Todd, will walk out of the Singapore Indoor Stadium as a two-sport champion.

Todd takes on Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai title in the co-main event of ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash on July 22, and Buntan is backing her sparring mate all the way.

“I think if Janet doesn’t stop her, Janet’s going to win in dominant fashion, [and win] all rounds really. Or [she’ll win most of the] rounds. I definitely see Janet being victorious in this one,” Buntan said.

The two have been training together at Boxing Works under coach Bryan Popejoy and have developed a really good friendship outside of the gym.

The 25-year-old is also a witness to Todd’s dedication to her craft, noting how the 36-year-old continues to work night in and night out with or without a scheduled match.

These traits are what makes Todd a cut above the rest, and it’s exactly the reason Buntan sees further success in her training partner’s future.

“Win or lose, even if she’s not competing, she’s so driven and she’s always finding a way to improve,” she said.

“She’s still improving so much. That’s not because our coach is making her. She genuinely wants to be better than she was the previous day. I think that’s what sets her apart. I’ve never met anyone else with her work ethic.

“I think she can go down as one of the greats as an athlete due to her work ethic.”

While waiting for Todd’s match, Buntan has also stayed busy doing projects on the side for the promotion, which finally gave her the chance to see the Philippines for the first time.

While her parents were born and raised in the country, they were already in the United States when Buntan was born. So imagine her excitement when she was finally given the chance to fly out to the Philippines.

“It was a quick trip. It was initially brought up to me by the ONE team to do a little project with them. I figured if I had the time, why not see family I haven’t met before,” she said.

“I wanted to be able to meet my dad’s family and my mom’s family – both sides. And I was able to see them even though it was a super short amount of time.

“In general, everything was great. All the people were great, [and they] treated [me] so respectfully and humbly, and [everyone] was just so welcoming. I had a really fun time out there.”