Jovelyn Gonzaga (8) shone on both ends of the floor for Army in their first win of the PVL Invitational Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Army Black Mamba avoided a collapse against PetroGazz to book their first win of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference, Wednesday night at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga delivered down the stretch as the Lady Troopers came away with a 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23 triumph to improve to 1-1 in the competition.

Gonzaga contributed 23 points and 23 digs, Michelle Morente added 13 points, and Honey Royse Tubino and Jeanette Villareal each had nine markers in Army's two-hour, four-minute triumph.

"Siyempre 'yung game namin, pinaghandaan talaga namin kasi galing kami sa talo. Talagang ni-review namin kung ano ang kulang namin sa nakaraang game," said Rico de Guzman, who called the shots for Army while Kungfu Reyes was out for personal reasons.

"Sabi ko, kargahan lang 'yung service, target-in nila kung sino ang hindi nakaka-receive. Kaya kami nanalo is hindi sila gaanong naka-receive. Kaya 'yung atake namin, maganda, and maganda din ang first ball namin," he added.

The Lady Troopers had to survive a determined charge by PetroGazz, however, as the Angels looked poised to extend the match to a decider.

A crosscourt hit by Nicole Tiamzon gave PetroGazz a 21-20 lead that forced de Guzman to sue for time. Off the break, Army scored three straight points, with Tubino firing a crosscourt hit of her own before setter Ivy Perez recorded back-to-back aces.

Another hit by Tiamzon temporarily stopped the Lady Troopers, but Gonzaga responded with a clutch hit to put Army at match point, 24-23. A Myla Pablo attack kept the Angels alive but Gonzaga was unstoppable, and her powerful hit sliced through the PetroGazz blockers to clinch the win for the Lady Troopers.

Perez finished with 10 points, including three aces and a block, on top of 21 excellent sets for Army.

Meanwhile, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas shone for PetroGazz in the defeat with 22 points and 13 digs, while Pablo finished with 16. The Angels had more blocks, 8-2, but were beaten in other categories as Army had a 63-54 advantage in kills and a 7-2 advantage in service aces.

The Angels dropped to 0-2 in the conference and have now lost four straight matches dating back to the finals of the 2022 PVL Open Conference.