Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes. FIBA.basketball



MANILA, Philippines -- The 2022 FIBA Asia Cup gives the young players of Gilas Pilipinas an excellent opportunity to continue their basketball education as they get to play against some of the top teams in the continent.

This, according to head coach Chot Reyes who said Wednesday that he is pleased with the progress of his youthful team, even as they absorbed a 90-85 defeat against Lebanon in their first game of the tournament.

The Filipinos led early but fell behind in the second quarter when Lebanon found its rhythm from long range. They ultimately trailed by as much as 22 before making a run late in the fourth quarter, though Lebanon remained in control until the final buzzer.

"Unfortunate that the result turned out this way," Reyes said after Wednesday night's game in Jakarta, Indonesia. "But I thought we made a great run. We never quit, even when we were down by almost 20 points in the fourth."

"We made a great run to get within single digits midway through the fourth quarter. But the spread, the buffer that they got in the third quarter when they were hitting all those three-point shots, was just too much for us to overcome," he added.

There were some promising performances from the Filipinos: SJ Belangel had 17 points and three assists, and Carl Tamayo scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to fuel the Gilas comeback.

Ray Parks, playing for Gilas for the first time since 2017, had 15 points and four rebounds, while Thirdy Ravena had 10 points before suffering a scary fall in the second period.

"It's a great learning experience," said Reyes. "We have a very young team here, and for them to be able to experience this kind of very high level competition, I think that's the most important thing."

Ahead of the continental competition, Reyes had sought to temper the expectations for the team, stressing that their focus was on developing the players and seeing who can make it to Gilas line-up for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023.

Gilas also found itself in a tough group: after Lebanon, they will also play India and New Zealand.

Reyes believes that while they may struggle against the more experienced teams, it will pay off down the stretch as their players learn to play the game at a higher level.

"Like I said, continuous development, continuous learning. I mean, what do we have? Our power forwards, Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao, have played a grand total of one year in college," he pointed out.

"So this is a huge, huge experience for them. And Geo Chiu isn't even the starter in his own collegiate team, so you can imagine the kind of experience and learning he's getting from this experience," he added.

"Like I said, very pleased with their progress and their ability to fight it out. Sure, the Lebanese players were really very skilled, but that's the only way to learn, right -- to play against superior talent."

Gilas will play again on Friday against India, needing a win in order to stay in the hunt for a place in the knockout phase.