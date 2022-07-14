Blackwater will look into allegations against Desiderio

Blackwater's Paul Desiderio in action. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Blackwater Bossing on Wednesday night said it will "look into the allegations" made against Paul Desiderio by his former partner, Agatha Uvero.

It was a reversal of a previous statement made by the franchise, where they said that they will only look into Uvero's accusations if Desiderio gave his consent.

"Blackwater condemns any forms of violence against women and children," the Bossing said in a statement posted on Facebook. "We believe women and children deserve nothing less than our love, care, and honor."

"We will look into the allegations against our player, Mr. Paul Desiderio, and gather the necessary facts and evidences to come out with a conclusion," they added.

"Rest assured that we will do our part to uncover the truth."

The new statement released by Blackwater on Wednesday night.

The original statement, which was widely criticized on social media, has been deleted from Blackwater's accounts.

Uvero, a former UAAP courtside reporter, alleged in a series of tweets that Desiderio has been abusive to her throughout their relationship. The physical abuse allegedly continued even when she was pregnant with their son, Juan Andres, who was born on April 27, 2021.

The PBA said Wednesday that it will conduct an inquiry into the allegations. Initially, Blackwater said it "respects the personal life and privacy of our players unless they seek our help and assistance."

"If the allegations were true and the concerned player consents, then we will look into it and possibly come out with our position," the team added.

The team's original statement was immediately panned, with netizens pointing out that the team was not holding Desiderio accountable for his actions.

The original statement by Blackwater, which has since been deleted from its Facebook page.

In its new statement, Blackwater also said it "respects the statement released by Ms. Agatha Uvero," but is also honoring Desiderio's privacy.

"For the meantime, we reserve the right to comment on any further news on this issue," the team said.