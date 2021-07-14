Young Pinoy pair through to quarterfinals of Asian beach volleyball tilt

The Philippines' Jayrack de la Noche and Alexander Iraya. AVC PHOTO

The Philippine pair of Jayrack de la Noche and Alexander Iraya advanced to the quarterfinals of the 4th Asian Under-21 Beach Volleyball Championships after a thrilling win over Australia.

In a must-win situation after a loss to Thailand the day before, de la Noche and Iraya recovered from a set down to take a 15-21, 21-14, 15-10 triumph on Wednesday morning in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

They advanced to the quarterfinals as the second-ranked team in Pool B, after Thailand's Netitorn Muneekul and Wachirawit Muadpha.

The Thai pair had previously beaten Australia's Connor O'Neil and Ruben Gale, who were seeded second in the competition but dropped both of their pool matches.

The tournament is a qualifier for the FIVB Under-21 Beach Volleyball Championships, set for September 24-29 in Roi Et, Thailand.

This also marks the second international competition for de la Noche and Iraya, after making their debut in the 3rd Asian Under-19 Beach Volleyball Championships last week.