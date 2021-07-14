‘Where is MC47?’: Tim Cone explains why Caguioa, Mariano, Dela Cruz not in Ginebra lineup

Aljon Mariano, Mark Caguioa, Art dela Cruz. File photos

As the Philippine Basketball Association finally received the green light from the government to resume games, defending Philippine Cup champion Barangay Ginebra revealed its official roster for the upcoming conference.

But in the 15-man lineup, fans were quick to notice that Aljon Mariano and Art Dela Cruz were not included in the lineup.

Responding to some netizens, head coach Tim Cone revealed that the two players are still recovering from injuries.

“They are currently recovering from injuries. When they are healthy, they will return to the lineup,” Cone replied.

Multi-titled Cone also explained that Mark Caguioa is currently listed as a reserve in the roster as he has yet to return to the Philippines.

“Mark is still in the US attending to family matters. We expect him to return soon. He has management's full permission to be away,” he said.

Completing the lineup for Ginebra’s title defense are reigning Best Player of the Conference Stanley Pringle, Jared Dillinger, Kent Salado, LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, Arvin Tolentino, Prince Caperal, Brian Enriquez, Jeff Chan, Raymond Aguilar, Japeth Aguilar, Christian Standhardinger, Joe Devance, Ken Holmqvist, and MJ Ayaay.

Helping Cone in the sidelines are Richard del Rosario, Olsen Racela, Freddie Abuda, and Kirk Collier.

After a prolonged offseason that saw a bevy of big names switch teams, as well as one of the deepest rookie drafts in recent memory, the PBA will finally open its 46th season on Friday.

On Wednesday, PBA revealed the teams' official lineups ahead of the Philippine Cup, with several players switching numbers before the start of the season.