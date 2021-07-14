VisMin Cup games postponed as league set for return to Pagadian City

The Plaza Luz Gym in Pagadian. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The games of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been postponed, as the league plans a return to its original venue.

League management announced on Wednesday that they will return to Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur, with games set to resume on Saturday, July 17.

The decision was made due to the bad weather in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, which forced two games to be stopped due to unplayable court conditions.

Games are expected to be held in their original venue, the Plaza Luz Gym in Pagadian.

The regional pro league was forced to transfer to Ipil due to Zamboanga Del Sur's modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status effective until July 15.

"This is to inform you that the July 15 and July 16 scheduled games of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg will be postponed," said the memo penned by the league's head of basketball operations Chelito Caro, and noted by COO Rocky Chan.

"This is brought about by the inclement weather and pending updates on the lifting of the quarantine status and restrictions in Pagadian City."

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce the latest quarantine status for July 16 to 31 tonight or on Thursday.

If the expected lifting to general community quarantine of Zamboanga del Sur does not push through, the league still plans to resume games on Saturday in a venue yet to be announced.

"Yes, we are planning to resume games on Saturday, July 17," Chan said.

