Pinoys bow out of Asian beach volleyball tournament

Jayrack de la Noche and Alexander Iraya of Team Philippines. AVC photo.

The pair of Jayrack de la Noche and Alexander Iraya couldn't sustain a solid start and succumbed to Thailand 3 in the quarterfinals of the 4th Asian Under-21 Beach Volleyball Championships.

Coming off a morale-boosting victory over second-seeded Australia on Wednesday morning, the Filipinos gave the Thai pair of Narakorn Chumaphai and Nopphawit Puttharong a tough fight in the first set before bowing, 18-21, 10-21.

De la Noche and Iraya remained within striking distance all throughout the opening frame, even knotting the count at 14 but the Thais were steady down the stretch and picked up the win.

They got off to a quick 6-1 start in the second set, and the Filipinos never got their bearings.

This is just the second international tournament for Iraya and de la Noche, who are both products of the University of Santo Tomas beach volleyball program.

They made their debuts in the 3rd Asian Under-19 Beach Volleyball Championships last week.