PBA: TNT rookie Mikey Williams in Manila but will miss opening game

TNT rookie Mikey Williams. File photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Mikey Williams, the fourth overall pick in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft, is expected to miss TNT's first game of the All-Filipino Conference as he remains in quarantine.

Williams arrived in Manila from the United States on Tuesday morning, TNT team manager Gabby Cui confirmed to ABS-CBN News.

He has to quarantine for 10 days, however, before he can join the Tropang GIGA in the PBA Philippine Cup.

This means that Williams is set to miss TNT's first game of the season against TerraFirma on July 17.

Cui is hopeful that he can make his debut against the NLEX Road Warriors on July 30.

William is tipped to have a big role for TNT, especially with Ray Parks Jr. set to skip the season due to personal reasons.

A 6-foot-2 guard, Williams has played in the NBA G League, the ASEAN Basketball League, and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League before declaring for the PBA Rookie Draft this year.

TNT completed a three-team trade involving NLEX and Blackwater to acquire the fourth pick in the PBA Rookie Draft, which they used to take the 29-year-old Williams.

In April, he signed a two-year deal with the Tropang GIGA after prolonged negotiations.