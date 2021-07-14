Pacquiao's ex-rival Thurman better than Spence, says Roach

Boxing coach Freddie Roach acknowledged that Errol Spence Jr. will be a tough opponent for his wardl Manny Pacquiao.

But he said Spence is not as tough as Keith Thurman, whom Pacquiao outclassed for the WBA "super" welterweight crown back in July 2019.

“I think his last opponent [Thurman] is actually better than Spence. I’ve been studying [Spence’s] tapes and so forth and going through what he does well and what he doesn’t do well," said Roach in Boxing Scene.

“I think Thurman throws more combinations and I think he’s a little bit stronger. Spence has a few flaws. He makes some mistakes that we’re gonna take advantage of. Watching tapes on both guys, I see more mistakes by Spence than I did with Thurman,” added the hall of famer boxing coach.

In their 2019 fight, Pacquiao knocked down the younger Thurman in the first round then hurt him again with a liver shot during the 10th round.

In the end, the Filipino won by split decision.

However, it has been two years since and Pacquiao decided to take on a young lion in Spence.

“This fight is a real fight,” Roach said.

“And this is not an easy fight for either person. We had a real nice press conference. They both were very respectful of each other, and they both are gonna come to win. That’s for sure. That’s what we intend to do.”

