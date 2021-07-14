MMA: Jarred Brooks fires warning shot at Joshua Pacio

Debuting ONE strawweight Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks hasn't experienced a minute in the Circle yet, but he’s already hyping himself up against would-be opponents in the stacked division.

The American star believes he is the best at what he does, and he knows that he can prove it by dominating the stacked strawweight division of ONE Championship.

“Everybody in ONE is sneaky, and they’re good, and they have a lot of great capabilities. And I can’t wait until I can showcase my talents and have everybody in that arena just shout,” Brooks told ONEFC.com.

“I consider myself still the best in the world, so I guess I’m going to put my heart and put my shield out there and show everybody what’s up.”

Waiting for him in the division are sharks, starting with the exciting Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang, who he was supposed to face in April. His debut, however, was postponed after Adiwang tested positive for COVID-19.

While a Brooks-Adiwang match would certainly pique interest, “The Monkey God” knows that his focus should be on the bigger picture, and that’s an eventual showdown with ONE strawweight champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio.

“I think he’s a well-rounded fighter. He has a lot of capabilities, and he’s shown that he can grow,” Brooks said of Pacio.

“I remember seeing Josh when he was a little bit younger, and we were liking each other’s Facebook posts and stuff.”

The 25-year-old Filipino has since become one of the most dominant world champions in the organization, scoring wins over three of the five ranked men in ONE’s Athlete Rankings and doing so in style.

His evolution isn’t lost on Brooks, but the Mash Fight Team product believes he’s more than ready to take the strap from the Filipino.

“I think he is a legitimate champion. He’s done his dues in the division. But yeah, I’m there to rip him apart and show everybody around the world that I’m the best in the world. I love you, Josh, but I got to come in there and make my dues.”

