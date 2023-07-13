Single game tickets for FIBA World Cup now available

The members of Gilas Pilipinas celebrate after winning the men's basketball finals at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Ariya Kurniawan/file

Single game tickets for the much-anticipated 2023 FIBA World Cup are now available, according to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Ticket prices range from P499 to the highest category tickets at P11,099 to P27,299 depending on the matchup.

Tickets for the Philippine Arena and the Smart-Araneta Coliseum games are available via ticketnet.com.ph, while tickets for the SM Mall of Asia Arena contests are available via smtickets.com.

The games will kick off August 25, with a double-header featuring Angola taking on Italy and the Dominican Republic facing off against Gilas Pilipinas at the Philippine Arena.

Top Philippine musical acts will also perform between the two featured games.

At the SM Mall of Asia Arena, it will be Mexico vs Montenegro, followed by Egypt vs Lithuania.

The Philippines will then face off against Angola at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on August 27.

Coming off their European training camp, Gilas Pilipinas players are all excited to play in front of their hometown fans.

“Ever since I was included in the 23 for 2023 list back in 2018, playing in the World Cup has been the dream,” said Dwight Ramos. “Everything I’ve done as a player, all the work I’ve put in, leads to that moment.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of playing at the Philippine Arena for Ginebra with more than 50,000 fans, and it was unbelievable,” said Jamie Malonzo. “I don’t think having the World Cup at home again will happen in our lifetime, so I hope the fans come out and support us. I think it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone.”

Other must-see games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum include Italy-Dominican Republic, and all games among Serbia, Puerto Rico, and China in Group B.

The high-octane, new generation Team USA, with stars such as Anthony Edwards and Brandon Ingram, will be playing at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, and fans can catch their games against New Zealand on August 26, Greece on August 28, and Jordan on August 30.

Group D will feature basketball action with Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and powerhouse Lithuania.