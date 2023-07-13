Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Petro Gazz Angels denied the F2 Logistics of another monumental comeback as they tainted the perfect record of the Cargo Movers in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

After wasting many opportunities in the fourth set to close the game, Petro Gazz held on in the deciding frame to tally a hard-earned 20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 33-35, 15-9, victory over the erstwhile undefeated F2 Logistics at the Philsports Arena on Thursday.

Grethcel Soltones registered a PVL-high 31 points on 26 attacks, four blocks, and an ace to lift the Angels to the top of the standings in Pool B with a 3-1 record, tied with the Cargo Movers.

"Actually, 'di 'ko in-expect 'yan kasi all I want is my team to go to the semis next round. Siguro nangibabaw 'yung… sinabi ko sa sarili ko pa lang, I want this game," Soltones said.

"I need to calm down every point or crucial times, and 'yun nga, parati kong nire-remind 'yung iba na, 'Ate, hindi bago sa 'tin 'to. Kayang-kaya natin to.'"

Jona Sabete and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas also delivered the goods for Petro Gazz with 35 combined points to help the team extend its winning streak to three -- and in the process denying F2 an automatic semifinal seat.

F2 seemed to be carrying the momentum from their fourth-set comeback win as they zoomed to a 4-0 start in the fifth frame.

Petro Gazz slowly returned to the game as Sabete hammered a crosscourt spike, while KC Galdones denied Kim Kianna Dy, 5-6, forcing their opponent to sue for time.

However, the technical committee noticed a rotation error from the Cargo Movers, which resulted in a long pause of the match. In the end, the referees awarded another point to the Angels that tied the match at 6.

Knotted at nine, Soltones continued her offensive onslaught, scoring off-the-block hits twice followed by a block against Jolina dela Cruz for a 13-9 gap.

Another long lull took place in the ensuing play as Soltones was called for a net touch but after a long review the referee ruled to replay the point as there was inconclusive result in the challenge.

Aby Maraño then blocked Soltones but Petro Gazz complained about Ivy Lacsina’s prior attack in the front court even if she was in the back row in the rotation.

The Angels once again challenged for a foot fault to review the play which turned out to be successful as Lacsina indeed went for an attack in the front row.

Soltones eventually ended the long match with a drop ball.

Majoy Baron paced the Cargo Movers with 16 points, including five blocks, while getting aid from Lacsina’s 15 points and Dy’s 12.

In the fourth frame, the Angels eclipsed F2 down the stretch as Rem Palma scored off a quick hit to reach match point, 24-23, but a service error forced a set extension.

Petro Gazz appeared to have the upperhand in the succeeding plays, crossing the match point marks many times until Maizo-Pontillas' hit went wide for a 34-33 F2 lead followed by an attack error of Palma -- extending the game into a full-blown marathon.