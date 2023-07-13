PVL: Creamline books semis seat, pummels PLDT

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers pocketed the first semifinal ticket in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference after sweeping the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Thursday.

Creamline continued their winning ways after trouncing PLDT in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City to become the first team to secure a playoff berth.

Tots Carlos once again led the Cool Smashers with 22 points on 17 attacks, three aces, and two blocks, while Jema Galanza had 12 to keep the team perfect after three games in Pool A.

Meanwhile, the High Speed Hitters slid to a 1-1 card and still need to win their last two pool games to enter the semis.

“Syempre maganda 'yung pagkapanalo namin today. Siguro na-secure na [namin] 'yung semifinal slot. I think magi-improve pa naman 'yung team kasi medyo dire-diretso 'yung games eh, so kailangan pa mag-prepare ng madami pa. Pero happy naman kami na nanalo siyempre,” head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

It was a tight game in the third set as both teams kept exchanging points until 9-all. Meann Mendrez, however, flaunted her offensive arsenal, scoring four straight kills to give PLDT a 13-9 lead.

This advantage slowly faded though as Carlos took over with her own version of 4-0 spurt, highlighted by three aces, to steal the upperhand, 15-14.

Tied at 17, Creamline unleashed another 4-0 bomb, sparked by a crosscourt spike from Galanza to create a 21-17 separation.

The defending champions got a little threat as Mika Reyes tallied two quick hits in the latter part of the set to cut the deficit into two, 21-23.

Carlos then put the finishing touches for Creamline to avoid any comeback attempt by the High Speed Hitters.

Mendrez was the lone bright spot for PLDT with 10 points. Jovy Prado, who was stretchered out of the court in the second set after a bad fall, contributed nine points.