PVL: Chery Tiggo drubs Gerflor to take win no. 2

MANILA – The Chery Tiggo Crossovers clinched their second straight win in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference at the expense of Gerflor Defenders Thursday.

The Crossovers needed only three sets to annihilate the Defenders, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Mylene Paat finally had her usual numbers back with 15 points built on 10 attacks, four blocks, and an ace to lead Chery Tiggo in improving its standing to 2-1 in Pool A.

“Actually sa performance ko today, tulad nga ng sinasabi ko sa teammates ko na hindi naman lahat ng puntos nakukuha sa spike. Kung kailangan magdagdag sa ibang skills like blocks and service ace, malaking tulong na 'yun para sa teammates ko. I’m happy din na nakapag-perform ako ngayong game na to,” Paat said.

Meanwhile, Gerflor saw their semifinal hopes dashed as they slid to 0-2 in the same group.

After taking the first two sets easily, Chery Tiggo stepped on the gas pedal in the third, erecting an early 7-4 lead after a rejection by Paat.

The Defenders threatened to comeback as Ranya Musa and Justine Dorog cut the deficit to a point, 8-9, but the Crossovers answered with a 5-0 bomb to extend the gap anew, 14-8.

Ahead by just two points, Paat hammered an off-the-block kill for a mini 3-0 spurt for a comfortable 20-15 breather in the third.

Alyssa Bertolano had a solid outing for Gerflor with 15 points but she did not get ample support from her teammates with Dorog limited to just seven points.

In the second frame, Chery Tiggo broke away from a 13-12 tight score with a 6-0 salvo, capped by a backrow hit from EJ Laure and a block by Paat for a 19-12 separation.

They maintained the lead until the latter part of the set as Cza Carandang finished it with a running hit, 25-20, giving her team a commanding 2-0 lead.