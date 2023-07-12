PVL: Cargo Movers, Cool Smashers seek to seal semis berths

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are hoping to recover quickly after a classic five-set win over Choco Mucho as they face another contender in pursuit of a coveted semifinal seat in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

“We have to recover more because our next game is on Thursday,” said F2 coach Regine Diego after steering her wards to a mind-boggling 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 18-16 decision over the Flying Titans that saw them fight back from 11-14 deficit in the decider to snatch the win.



With a 3-0 card in the six-team Pool B, the Cargo Movers just need one more win to formalize their semis stint.



F2 will be squaring off against Petro Gazz at noon at the Philsports Arena. The Angels are currently locked in a three-way tie at 2-1 with Choco Mucho and Cignal.



Chery Tiggo and Gerflor kick off another four-game bill at 9:30 a.m. with Creamline Cool Smashers (2-0) also going all-out to nail the first semis spot in Pool A against PLDT at 4 p.m.

Cignal, likewise, is out to enhance its semis bid against ousted Farm Fresh in Pool B in the 6:30 p.m. nightcap.



Meanwhile, the PVL on Tuesday apologized for the inconvenience caused by the breakdown of the air-conditioning system Tuesday due to the huge number of people inside the arena that numbered to over 7,000.



The Philippine Sports Commission has already ordered the replacement of chiller No. 3 to ensure a more comfortable environment for the next gamedays, according to the organizing Sports Vision.



The Cargo Movers will be crossing paths with a different set of rivals, headed by seasoned Grethcel Soltones, Aiza Pontillas, Remy Palma, Nicole Tiamzon and the big-hitting Jonah Sabete.

The clash between Creamline and PLDT is also expected to be a slugfest as the tested crew of Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Alyssa Valdez, Ced Domingo and Michele Gumabao battle it out against the High Speed Hitters, led by Jovie Prado, Dell Palomata, Michelle Morante, toughened up by tapping former Army hitter Honey Royse Tubino.



Mika Reyes and Me-an Mendez, who didn’t see action in PLDT’s straight-set romp over Akari last June 1, are also expected to suit up to reinforce the squad against the solid Cool Smashers, who swept their first two games against Chery Tiggo and Gerflor.