MSC finals most viewed esports game in June - report

Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap embraces former teammate Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol share an embrace after their MSC 2023 Grand Finals matchup. Onic Esports of Indonesia squashed Blacklist International, 4-2, during their MSC 2023 bout in Cambodia. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

MANILA -- The grand finals clash between Blacklist International and Indonesians squad Onic Esports in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup was the most viewed esports game globally in June, according to Esports Charts.

The match, which featured Pinoy fan favorite Blacklist International, gathered over 3,650,303 views, the most for a packed month in the global esports scene. The Indonesians also had Pinoy superstar Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol under their wing.

Onic at the time trampled Filipinos Blacklist, 4-2, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, snapping the Philippines' hold across ML:BB tournaments globally, since Bren Esports won the Philippines its first world title in 2021.

“We thank our fans for their immense support. The growing viewership of MSC 2023 inspires us to challenge ourselves to take our MLBB esports to the next level. We hope they could support us as well in the upcoming M5 World Championship,” Keith Medrano, MOONTON Games regional PR manager, told ABS-CBN News in a forwarded statement.

VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo, held in Japan came next, as Fnatic's trampled over Evil Geniuses for the title, garnering over 800,000 views.

League Of Legends' LCK Summer 2023, Counter Strike: Global Offensive's BLAST Premier: Spring Final 2023 and another MLBB tournament, H3RO Esports 4.0, followed.

The views were taken from platforms YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. Esports Charts, however, did not count stats from Chinese streaming platforms, "due to the unreliability of the public data provided."