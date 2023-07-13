Team Lakay's Carlos Alvarez. Handout photo

Carlos “The Limitless” Alvarez, a promising prospect from the legendary Team Lakay, finds himself in a unique position as he continues his professional career as a mixed martial artist under the ONE Championship umbrella.

Not only does he have the backing of one of the most respected and decorated camps in the sport, bhe also has the privilege of constantly receiving valuable advice from ONE fyweight champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio.

The bond between both men goes beyond their shared love for MMA action. Alvarez's eldest sister Rose is married to Eustaquio, forging a familial connection that has allowed the two to build strong ties both inside and outside the Circle.

One of the most significant benefits Alvarez gains from Eustaquio's company is the understanding of the mental fortitude required to succeed in the fight game.

“When I was still in college at the University of Cordilleras, he was the one handling the school’s wushu team, so I’ve been training with him for a long time. He was my coach for three years and he taught us a lot, particularly in the mental game like how to fight using your brain and how to score in the eyes of the judges, among many others,” Alvarez shared.

Alvarez revealed that leading up to his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 13 last April, Eustaquio gladly offered an insightful pep talk.

“One advice he shared before my fight was to approach it like it was just another day in sparring, so I wouldn’t get rattled during the fight,” the 24-year-old Baguio City native recalled.

That pre-fight huddle seemed to have made a significant impact on Alvarez’s performance as he steamrolled Iran’s Reza Abasi in under 10 minutes to score a technical knockout victory in the second round courtesy of his overwhelming ground game.

“The Limitless” is scheduled to make his second outing in The Home Of Martial Arts on July 14, squaring off against another Iranian standout in the form of Reza Saedi in the opening featherweight encounter of ONE Friday Fights 25.

With his brother-in-law Eustaquio rallying behind him and the unwavering support of his stables and coaches from Team Lakay, Alvarez exudes confidence ahead of his upcoming assignment.

“I am confident, knowing that I am never alone. I know I can win,” he said.