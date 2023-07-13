MMA: Adiwang announces departure from Team Lakay

Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang (right) parts ways with Team Lakay. Handout photo

Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang has announced that he has already left Team Lakay to train overseas.

It was apparent that Adiwang, one the country's rising MMA stars, has been already out of Team Lakay for a while now with the time he spent in Thailand and Indonesia.

The “Thunder Kid,” who recently recovered from ACL injury, said in his recent YouTube video that he decided to part ways with Team Lakay to test his limits.

“Back home, that’s my comfort zone. I felt that I wasn’t being pushed too much. It’s hard to be pushed within your comfort zone. That’s why I needed to move out. I want to reach my full potential in this sport,” Adiwang explained.

“That’s what made me decide to come out of the Philippines — to improve.”

With his departure, Team Lakay lost another recognizable MMA fighter after ONE Championship stars Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon, Honorio Banario, and Joshua Pacio decided to leave the stable.

“I want my comeback fight to be spectacular. I need to do the sacrifice and pack my bags and come to train in Thailand,” Adiwang said.

After training in Thailand, Adiwang later moved to Bali, Indonesia, to sign up as one of HIIT Studio's founding fighters.

Adiwang also said he has fully recuperated from his ACL injury.

“I can already say that I am 100 percent ready. I tested myself here, pushed myself to see if my knee can handle hard training,” the Thunder Kid said.

“I am 100 percent totally recovered, so I just need to sharpen my game and come back and fight better than before.”