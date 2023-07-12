Jiu-jitsu fighter Gliza Marasigan-Jacinto celebrates her win. Handout

Filipina jiu-jitsu athlete Gliza Marasigan-Jacinto had the weekend of a lifetime when she won the gold medal in the 48.5-kilogram division of the Master 1 Purple Belt Division of the IBJJF Asian Open Championships 2023 in Nagoya, Japan Sunday.

In the championship match, Jacinto bested Hong Kong's Ting Hoi Yin on points, showcasing her skills to finish first among several more experienced competitors.

In the process, the Alabang, Muntinlupa City native overcame the unenviable task of training twice a day for several weeks -- all while managing her marketing and branding design business.

Prior to the milestone, being in organized competitions is a reality that never crossed Jacinto's mind; she had been used to practicing different martial arts just to maintain a healthy living while focusing on her profession.

"Wala talaga akong sport," Jacinto told ABS-CBN Sports. "When I started working, I started doing Muay Thai. I've been doing it for five or six years, but I didn't want to compete, kasi natatakot ako. There's always that fear na combat sport ito, and puwede kang masaktan."

A fan of MMA competitions like the UFC, Jacinto tried jiu-jitsu a few years ago to immerse herself in the martial art even more.

"I wanted to learn how to do armbars, ganyan, and eventually, I fell in love with jiu-jitsu. It’s something that would empower you. In my gym, I’m the smallest, but I can handle myself, and that’s a fun thing to have," Jacinto said.

The rush she felt from BJJ eventually became a fitting reflection of who she is. From there, she developed an affinity for the sport and found a home.

"It's just something na feeling mo ang lakas mo, and ang saya. It’s a stress-reliever in a way, and at the same time, it’s like a game of chess," she expounded.

"Hindi lang siya brute force, it’s something na you use your mind and that’s something I like. Gusto ko ‘yung you find your way around certain situations, like if you’re stuck, there is a way out."

Still, the thought of competing was a summit Jacinto had hesitations climbing at first. But determined to set aside her fears, Jacinto eventually underwent one of the most grueling stretches of her life -- all while juggling other responsibilities.

"I felt, I didn't stop improving so naisip ko, why not try out for the Philippine team, why not try competing abroad? Just to keep improving," Jacinto recalled.

"If you lose, you lose. If you win, that's a testament to how much you dedicated yourself to the game."

Jacinto started to compete in small-scale local events in 2022, before the opportunity to compete in Japan arose.

"I would face my fears. I would train with the elite girls in the country. Kahit alam kong mahihirapan ako, I have to face it, kasi at the end of the day, kung ano 'yung haharapin mo [sa Japan], puwedeng mas mahirap, mas madali, pero at least, pagdating mo roon, wala na, just go for it."

Part of Jacinto's regimen in preparation for the Asian Open Championships was to train twice a day all-week long. As for her clients, the AB Communication graduate made sure to explain her situation to each one to find the ideal compromise.

"It’s a real challenge to balance it but it helps that I work from home and I schedule shoots, meetings, brainstorming [sessions] during my training window hours. Training in jiu-jitsu also helps with my creativity and I’ve surprisingly come up with campaigns while rolling," she admitted.

"If I don’t have the time, I’ll try to make time. Wake up earlier if I have to, work more efficiently and faster if needed."

In putting determination in everything she did throughout, the national jiu-jitsu team member found a way to overcome hardships and succeed.

"Competing drives me to keep elevating myself in all aspects -- not just in the sport. It provides me with a strong sense of discipline to face whatever hardships life brings," she said.

Jacinto said it was the trait she has been applying in all other aspects in life that would be the defining quality in her stint in Japan.

""It's just the experience, dedication, and discipline altogether that I learned, beyond the drills. It's more of the mental toughness of gaano mo siya ka-gusto. Gustong-gusto ko siyang gawin in a sense na ayokong ma-feel na parang may kulang," she said.

Now 34, Jacinto is looking forward to conquering even more summits and writing more pages to the sports side of her life.

"I think my major advantage was how dedicated I was, [and] how much I wanted it for myself. It’s not just I want to fight or beat you, it’s me, and I want to win," she said.

"Hindi ako nag-gi-give up. Sobrang palaban [ako]. Through whatever happens, sa work, sa sports, sa life, sige laban. Kaya ‘yan. Makakahanap na ng way para makaalis sa problema. You can always find a bright light to make your day or situation better."

