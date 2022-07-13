The Philippines battle Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in Manila on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Alen Stajcic lamented the handful of chances missed by the Philippine women's national football team against Thailand on Tuesday night, as they suffered a first loss in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship.

The Filipinas were made to pay for a rare error in the 75th minute, as a poor clearance from the defense led to Kanyanat Chetthabutr lobbing the ball over goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel. It was a tough break for the hosts, who had been stout defensively all throughout the contest.

"Both teams could have won the game. Unfortunately, one error cost us the game tonight," Stajcic rued afterward, as Thailand held on for a 1-0 triumph to top Group A.

"We had enough chances to win the game, and Thailand had two or three chances. We had four or five, probably had a few more than them, and we didn't put them away, and we got punished by one error," he added.

"That's what happens in international football."

The Filipinas had plenty of chances to score, with Jessika Cowart coming closest in the 30th minute only to be blocked by a reflex save from Thai goal-keeper Chotmanee Thongmongkol.

They won 12 corner kicks in the match but could not get any clean looks off them. Sarina Bolden tried to win a penalty in the closing moments, but there was no whistle from the referee even after the striker went down inside the box.

On defense, the Philippines dealt well with Thailand's attack and kept up with their opponent's deft passing. Ultimately, the Thais had only one shot on goal throughout the match -- and it was one that they maximized.

"It's football, and to score more than the opposition seems basic, but we had the chances to win, and we didn't take them," Stajcic said. "You get punished by good international opposition, and we got punished for missing those four or five half-chances and then gifted them one as well."

"That's what happens in football. Sometimes that happens, and we gotta bounce back next game."

Though disappointed by the result, Stajcic still felt that the Filipinas played high quality football and that the game itself "was actually a good spectacle."

"Probably the best football we've played in the tournament. Unfortunately, as I said, we didn't take our chances. But in terms of football on the pitch, I was pretty happy," he said.

The good news is that the Philippines can still recover from the defeat, as their four wins in Group A qualified them to the semifinals of the AFF Women's Championship.

It remains to be seen who they will play in the Friday's semifinal, with Vietnam and Myanmar battling on Wednesday night to determine the top team in Group B.