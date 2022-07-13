The Philippines battle Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in Manila on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team will be at a disadvantage in the semifinals of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship, regardless of who they end up playing.

This, according to head coach Alen Stajcic as the Filipinas await the result of the match between Vietnam and Myanmar Wednesday night, which will determine the seeding in Group B of the tournament.

The Philippines finished as the second seed in Group A after a 1-0 loss to Thailand on Tuesday, meaning they will play the winner of the Vietnam-Myanmar match for a spot in the final.

The semifinal matches are set on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium, but Stajcic believes that having one more day to rest and prepare does little for the Filipinas.

"I don't think we've got a good advantage at all. Vietnam and Myanmar have played one game less than us and had an easier group and less games," he pointed out. "So, Vietnam and Myanmar are certainly the two favorites heading into the semifinals, for sure."

The Filipinas have played five matches in a nine-day span, with Stajcic rotating his players in an effort to keep them fresh for the knockout stages. In contrast, Vietnam and Myanmar will enter the semis having played four games in the group phase.

Three of those matches were against lower-ranked teams -- Laos, Cambodia, and Timor-Leste -- that both teams were able to defeat comfortably.

"The fact that Vietnam and Myanmar have had one game less and really only one tough game against each other really puts them at a big advantage," said Stajcic.

The coach stressed that recovery will be crucial for his players, after enduring what he called a "brutal" schedule in the group stage.

"One less game in these conditions is a massive, massive advantage. To play 450 minutes in nine days is something, as I just said, I've not seen before in international football or even high-level domestic football. It's brutal and it's torturous," he said.

"We saw some players pass out there in the end. It's an extremely grueling schedule," he added.

The Filipinas won their first four matches in Group A, including a crucial 1-0 triumph over Australia in their tournament opener. They slipped up against Thailand, with a defensive miscue in the 75th minute costing the hosts dearly.

The Filipinas will now be interested observers when Vietnam -- the reigning SEA Games champions -- play Myanmar at 7 p.m. tonight at the Rizal Memorial.

"We'll wait 'til that's played, then we'll do our review of the opposition like we normally do," Stajcic said when asked for his thoughts on the semifinals.

Vietnam, like the Philippines, will be making its World Cup debut next year in Australia. Myanmar, meanwhile, lost to the Filipinas, 1-2, in the bronze medal match of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last May.

