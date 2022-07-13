MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Rain or Shine's hopes of making the playoffs are still alive after a crucial 107-90 victory against the Blackwater Bossing, Wednesday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

Rey Nambatac came off the bench to score 26 points on an efficient 7-of-12 clip, making 12 of his 13 attempts from the free throw line. Rookie guard Gian Mamuyac continued his fine play with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

The Elasto Painters recorded a second straight win in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup that hiked their record to 3-6, keeping them in the hunt for a spot in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, it was the second straight defeat for the Bossing, who are now 5-3 in the conference.

"Our guys were able to put together two consecutive excellent performances," said ROS coach Chris Gavina. "Being consistent is a talent, and being excellent is a habit. It showed tonight."

The Elasto Painters pulled away in the third period as they broke down Blackwater's interior defense, with Nambatac and Mamuyac repeatedly waltzing into the lane for layups. A bucket by Nambatac made it 70-55 with under four minutes to go in the period, and it appeared that Rain or Shine was headed for a comfortable win.

But the Bossing showed the grit that they have developed over the course of the conference, and they trimmed the lead to four points, 80-76, with still over nine minutes to play, thanks to the aggression of Baser Amer.

Amer scored six points in an 8-0 Blackwater run that put them within striking distance, but unfortunately for the Bossing, they had no answer for Nambatac and Mamuyac. After two free throws by Amer made it a four-point game, Mamuyac sparked an 8-2 run that restored a 10-point advantage, 88-78.

ROS veterans Gabe Norwood and Norbert Torres got into the act late, with Torres drilling a triple for a 99-83 spread with just 2:28 to play. The Elasto Painters' lead reached 19 points, 105-86, with 34 seconds left off a free throw by Andrei Caracut.

Rookie big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser led the Bossing with 19 points, while Ato Ular had 13 points and nine boards. But Blackwater struggled to contain the ROS guards on the other end, and couldn't get over the hump after a tough stretch in the third quarter.

The scores:

RAIN OR SHINE – Nambatac 26, Mamuyac 20, Belga 12, Norwood 10, Nieto 9, Torres 9, Ponferrada 7, Borboran 5, Ildefonso 4, Santillan 2, Demusis 2, Caracut 1, Asistio 0

BLACKWATER – Ganuelas-Rosser 19, Ular 13, Amer 13, Casio 11, Sena 9, Suerte 6, McCarthy 6, Torralba 5, Taha 4, Ayonayon 4, Dyke 0, Ebona 0, Melton 0, Escoto 0

QUARTERS: 28-22, 41-45, 78-68, 107-90

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.