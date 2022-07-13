PVL: Dani Ravena is latest Akari recruit

Dani Ravena is the latest player to sign for Akari. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Akari Power Chargers have found their libero in Dani Ravena.

The former Ateneo de Manila University team captain was unveiled as the team's latest recruit on Wednesday, as it continues to build its roster ahead of its debut in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Ravena joins Michelle Cobb, Trisha Genesis, Jhoana Maraguinot, and Lycha Ebon in the Akari line-up.

In this one bigger fight, we anticipate an even more fearless version of you. Let the hustle reignite that fire in you, Dani Ravena! ⚡️💖 #AkariRising pic.twitter.com/8Iyg6Ep2cf — Akari Chargers (@AkariChargers) July 13, 2022

Coaching the team is Jorge Edson Souza de Brito. Ravena's mother, Mozzy, is the team's manager.

Ravena was the captain of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, averaging 2.57 digs per set at the end of the elimination round. She helped the team reach the Final 4 where they defeated University of Santo Tomas in the step-ladder.

Ateneo finished in third place in Ravena's last season in the UAAP.

She was also part of the Ateneo squad that won the women's volleyball crown in Season 81.