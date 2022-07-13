Pinoy para athletes ready for ASEAN Para Games

Swimmer Ernie Gawilan. Photo courtesy of Philippine Paralympic Committee

MANILA, Philippines -- A total of 144 Filipino Para athletes will carry the flag when they vie in the ASEAN Para Games, scheduled from July 30 to Aug. 6 in Surakarta, Indonesia.

It will be the first international competition amid the pandemic for the Filipino Para athletes, who were limited to online training the past two years.

"Ang importante ay makita natin ang performance ng athletes natin matapos ang mahabang pahinga," said athletics coach Joel Deriada.

"Pero gutom na gutom ang athletes natin pati mga coaches na magbigay ng karangalan sa bansa," he added during Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Swimmer Ernie Gawilan, a veteran of the Tokyo Paralympics and double-gold medalist in the 2017 ASEAN Para Games, also graced the forum.

Gawilan and his fellow swimmers are raring to compete after undergoing bubble training with the rest of Team Philippines at Philsports in Pasig City since June 6. Face-to-face training began last January.

"Maganda po ang training namin ngayon. Lahat ng athletes gigil na," said Gawilan, adding that everything they need has been provided by the PSC.

"Maganda ang bubble. Focused ang athletes. Kain, tulog at training lang. Everything is provided. Lahat ng kailangan ng athlete," added Deriada.

Team Philippines leaves on July 26 on a chartered Philippine Airlines flight and will fly home on Aug. 7. Joining the delegation are 68 officials, including coaches, trainers and medical staff.

The Filipino athletes will compete in archery, athletics, badminton, boccia (precision ball), chess, goal ball, judo, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis and wheelchair basketball.

The athletics team will be composed of 24 athletes, including 11 newcomers. They are hoping to surpass the medal haul of nine gold, five silver and six bronze medals during the 2017 edition in Malaysia.

Overall, the Philippines had a medal haul of 20-20-29 for fifth place overall during the last staging of the ASEAN Para Games where Indonesia reigned supreme with 126-75-83, followed by Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.