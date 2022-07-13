Blackwater guard Paul Desiderio. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will conduct an inquiry into the allegations made against Blackwater guard Paul Desiderio by his former partner, Agatha Uvero, the league announced on Wednesday.

Stressing that the PBA "will not tolerate any form of domestic abuse," the league said that Uvero's allegations merits serious attention not only by the league but also the ball club.

Uvero, who has a son with Desiderio, alleged on Wednesday that she has been subjected to physical and emotional abuse by the basketball player for the duration of their relationship.

This includes being strangled, kicked, punched, and thrown into a wall, with the physical abuse continuing even when she was pregnant with their child.

"No matter the cause or circumstances, physical and psychological abuse of women, whether in the confines of marriage or not, is inexcusable," the PBA said in a statement. "This report deserves to be given serious attention by both the ballclub concerned and the PBA itself."

"The league will conduct an inquiry and hand down its findings and resolution as soon as the facts are clearly established. We are confident that the Blackwater management will extend its full cooperation and assistance toward ensuring that a just determination is reached," the league also said.

Desiderio is currently out for the season after sustaining a torn ACL just before the start of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

This is not the first time that a PBA player has been accused of abuse by a partner. Magnolia's Calvin Abueva and Jiovani Jalalon as well as Rain or Shine's Beau Belga have been accused of abuse by their significant others as well.