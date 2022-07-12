MANILA - Omega Esports on Tuesday became the first Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League squad to present its roster ahead of the 10th season of the ML:BB Professional League.

Omega Academy standout Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay, a roamer, will join the core lineup of Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic, Kiel VJ "KielVJ" Cruzem, Grant Duanne "Kelra" Pillas, Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog, Billy Jazha "Z4pnu" Alfonso, Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua, and Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui.

E2MAX will still pull the reins for Omega Esports as its team captain, amid speculations of his retirement from the playing scene.

After spending much of his professional career as the jungler for Omega Esports, KielVJ now formalizes his move to the midlane role.

However, it remains to be seen how often KielVJ will be playing, after the 17 year old played during the qualifiers to the International Esports Federation - World Championships, when the squad fell in the hands of ECHO Philippines sub-unit, Echo Proud.

KielVJ last suited up in Season 8, and was one of the key cogs when the roster won the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup in 2021 under the Execration banner.

Head coach Tony "Ynot" Senedrin will still call the shots for Omega, with Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos serving as the drafting and technical coach.

From a 6th place group stage finish, Omega went through a magical playoff run that saw them enter the Grand Finals of Season 9, only to fall against RSG Philippines for the MPL Philippines title.

They qualified for the ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysa, where they sought to defend the throne they won under the Execration banner in 2021, but ended the tourney at 3rd place.