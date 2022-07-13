MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Meralco Bolts are on track to secure a playoff spot in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup after a comfortable 90-73 victory against the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, Wednesday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

Chris Newsome fired 19 points and Chris Banchero added 17, while Cliff Hodge earned Player of the Game honors after contributing 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, and two steals in 37 minutes of action.

The Bolts never trailed in the game, and pulled away in the second quarter where they outscored Ginebra, 27-17, to enter the halftime break with a 51-33 advantage.

"It's their [Ginebra's] third game in a week, so maybe their legs are catching up to them," said Luigi Trillo, who again called the shots for the Bolts in place of head coach Norman Black and chief deputy Ronnie Magsanoc.

"But it was nice to see multiple guys chip in for our team," he added. "We're trying to get multiple guys to contribute, and I thought our second group helped the first group."

Meralco handed Ginebra a second straight defeat and improved to 5-3 in the conference, keeping them squarely in the hunt for a spot in the quarterfinals. The Gin Kings, meanwhile, fell to 6-3.

The Bolts led by as much as 22 points, 72-50, at the end of the third quarter. Ginebra got to within 12 points, 78-66, with six minutes to go, thanks to Nard Pinto's hot shooting from long range, but the Bolts had an answer.

Hodge came up with a huge block of Japeth Aguilar, and was the first player down the floor as he converted a layup in transition while also drawing a foul from LA Tenorio. The veteran forward completed the three-point play for an 81-66 spread with five and a half minutes to go.

Pinto nailed another triple in Ginebra's next possession, but Aaron Black responded with a floater to keep Meralco in control, 83-69. The Bolts clamped down defensively in the ensuing minutes, with Pinto and Scottie Thompson bricking their threes, and with 2:24 to go, Newsome drilled the dagger triple for an 84-69 advantage.

Meralco scored 20 points off Ginebra's 18 turnovers, and also got 34 points from their reserves -- a bulk of which were from Banchero. Raymond Almazan shot just 3-of-12 from the field for six points, but grabbed 15 rebounds.

Thompson led Ginebra with 14 points but shot just 5-of-16 from the field and also committed five turnovers. Aguilar had 11 points and 13 rebounds in a losing effort.

The scores:

MERALCO 90 – Newsome 19, Banchero 17, Hodge 14, Quinto 10, Black 9, Maliksi 8, Almazan 6, Pascual 4, Johnson 3, Baclao 0, Jose 0, Hugnatan 0, Caram 0, Belo 0

GINEBRA 73 – Thompson 14, Pinto 12, J.Aguilar 11, Standhardinger 10, Tenorio 7, Pringle 6, Chan 5, Caperal 4, David 2, Mariano 2

QUARTERS: 24-16, 51-33, 72-50, 90-73

