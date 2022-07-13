Former partner accuses Paul Desiderio of abuse

Blackwater Bossing's Paul Desiderio in action. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero on Wednesday alleged that she has been abused, emotionally and physically, by her ex-partner Paul Desiderio of the Blackwater Bossing.

In a series of tweets sent early Wednesday morning, Uvero said: "I really didn't wanna do this but the threats have been difficult and I owe this to myself and to women out there."

Uvero, 24, alleged that Desiderio was physically violent throughout their relationship. She said that she was strangled, punched, kicked, and thrown into a wall, and that Desiderio physically abused her while she was pregnant with his child.

Uvero also accused Desiderio of "gaslighting," saying: "I've talked to Paul so many times but he kept telling me to do it and said that if his career goes down, it's my fault."

😞 I really didn't wanna do this but the threats have been difficult and I owe this to myself and to women out there... pic.twitter.com/acjRWLOscw — Jean Agatha (@agathauvero) July 12, 2022

Uvero revealed last June that she and Desiderio "have gone our separate ways for a while now." She gave birth to their son, Juan Andres, on April 27, 2021.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Desiderio's camp for comment.

Desiderio is out for the rest of the PBA season after suffering an ACL tear last May 31.

In an October 2020 report, USAID revealed that gender-based violence is affecting 2.5 million women in the Philippines, with the lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic increasing the risks for women to suffer abuse.