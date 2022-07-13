Champions Letran, UP banner Filoil contenders

The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 84 Men’s Basketball Championship against reigning champions the Ateneo Blue Eagles on May 13, 2022 at the Mall of Asia Arena. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Collegiate basketball teams will take their build-up to a higher level in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, which starts on July 23 at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

All 10 NCAA squads will compete, while seven UAAP teams have confirmed their participation in the preseason tournament that is making its return after three years of inactivity due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're elated to host the UAAP and NCAA teams for the return of the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup. We're pumped to see competitive games from all the participating schools as we celebrate our 15th staging of the tournament," said chairman Rey Gamboa.

Leading the way are the champions of their respective leagues, the University of the Philippines (UP) of the UAAP and the Colegio de San Juan de Letran of the NCAA.

UP will be in one group along with fellow UAAP teams: De La Salle University, Far Eastern University, Adamson University, National University, University of Santo Tomas, and University of the East. San Beda University, the 2019 Filoil champions, complete the group.

Ateneo de Manila University, the runner-up of UAAP Season 84, will miss the tournament as the Blue Eagles are set to compete in the World University Basketball Series in Japan.

Letran, meanwhile, will be in another group with other NCAA teams: Mapua University, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, Arellano University, Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Lyceum of the Philippines University, and Jose Rizal University.

The teams will play in a round-robin format, with the top four teams in each group advancing to the crossover knockout playoffs.

The tournament is expected to culminate on August 27.

Joining Gamboa in organizing the tournament are lead commissioner Joe Lipa, deputy commissioner Bert dela Rosa, tournament director Joey Guillermo, and consultant and media head Virgil Villavicencio in supervising the tilt.