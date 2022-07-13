Photo from Donnie Nietes' promoter Probellum

MANILA – Defending champion Kazuto Ioka retained his WBO junior bantamweight belt after beating Filipino veteran boxer Donnie “Ahas” Nietes on Wednesday.

Ioka scored a unanimous decision over Nietes at Ota City Gymnasium in Japan to avenge his 2018 loss to the Filipino fighter.

All three judges gave the fight to Ioka, 118-110, 120-108, and 117-111.

The fight was a reboot of their initial clash 4 years ago when Nietes defeated Ioka via split decision and took the WBO crown which he later relinquished.

Ioka started to heat up in the third round, throwing more punches and connecting through his series of jabs. Nietes, on the other hand, appeared to be throwing fewer attacks in the succeeding rounds.

Midway through the fight, it was all the Japanese fighter, scoring clear punches off straight jabs and combination attacks.

In the 10th round, the referee momentarily halted the match to let the game physician check Nietes’ left eye, which was already bleeding due to a cut.

Nietes’ record dropped to 43 wins, 2 losses, and six draws while Ioka improved to 29-2 win-loss slate.

Nietes, 40, has won world titles at minimumweight, light flyweight, flyweight and up at 115 lbs, where he took on Ioka for the second time.

The Pinoy four-division world champion was inactive for nearly two years before returning to action in April 2021, when he defeated Pablo Carillo in the United Arab Emirates.

He followed it up with a split decision win against Norbelto Jimenez, also in UAE, last December 11.