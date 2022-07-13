Blackwater guard Paul Desiderio. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Blackwater head coach Ariel Vanguardia was reluctant to comment on the personal life of his player, Paul Desiderio, but also expressed his hope that the guard will be offered an opportunity to air his side of the story.

Desiderio's ex-partner, former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero, alleged on Wednesday that she was abused by the PBA player throughout the duration of their relationship. Uvero alleged that Desiderio strangled, kicked, and hit her face against a car window, with the physical abuse continuing even when she was pregnant with their child.

Uvero further alleged that Desiderio locked her in a room and subjected her to gaslighting and emotional abuse. "I owe this to myself and to women out there," Uvero said in a tweet.

Vanguardia, after their 107-90 loss to Rain or Shine on Wednesday, said Desiderio deserves his privacy but should also be given a chance to explain his side of the story.

"I think what happens between a married couple inside a room is none of our business. We know that Paul has never been late, never been absent when he was not injured, and he's on his rehab now," said Vanguardia.

"I'd like to keep it private … I pray for them, I pray for their family. It's unfortunate if it's true, but you know, Paul also deserves his side. So, let's not judge Paul," the coach added. "I hope we hear his side also."

Vanguardia also said: "As long as hindi naapektuhan 'yung trabaho niya, which, hindi naman naapektuhan, when he was practicing, okay naman. I pray for them. I pray for them."

Desiderio was acquired by Blackwater in a post-draft trade with NLEX in 2018. He signed a contract extension with the team in January 2022, but suffered a torn ACL days before the start of the PBA's 47th season.

The PBA has already expressed its intent to probe the situation, while Blackwater opted for a more hands-off approach.

"We reserve the right to comment on any social media posts, especially if they are unverified," the Bossing said in a statement.

"If the allegations were true and the concerned player consents, then we will look into it and possibly come out with our position," the team added. "Definitely, we abhor any and all forms of violence against women and children. Women and children deserve nothing less of our love and respect."