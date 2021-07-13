Volleyball: F2 Logistics add UP's Jessma Ramos, Rem Cailing to roster

Former UP players Rem Cailing (R), together with Jessma Ramos (not pictured), will now suit up for F2 Logistics. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics continues to make moves even though they are skipping the upcoming conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed middle blocker Jessma Ramos and setter Rem Cainling, both from the University of the Philippines, to their roster.

"We can't wait to train and play with you," the team said on its social media accounts. "We are sure you'll grow and at the same time, have fun with us."

Both Cailing and Ramos were part of the Fighting Maroons' lineup for UAAP Season 82, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, they were set to play for UAC but looked for another club after it withdrew from the upcoming Open Conference of the PVL.

This development means that they are foregoing their final season of eligibility with UP by turning professional.

The 2021 PVL Open Conference starts on July 17 in Ilocos Norte. However, F2 Logistics has already announced that they will not participate in the conference due to injury issues.