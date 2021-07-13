Team Pacquiao slams WBA after refusal to reinstate 'Pacman'

Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr pose for the media following their press conference at Fox Studios on July 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Their fight is scheduled on Aug. 21, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Owens, Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELES -- The WBA "super" welterweight title will not be on the line when Manny Pacquiao faces off against unbeaten American Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas on August 21.

This, as Pacquiao was designated as a "champion in recess" by the World Boxing Association (WBA) earlier this year, after failing to defend his title due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the WBA declined to reinstate the "Pacman" as a full champion, his camp fired back at the sanctioning body and insisted that he had been denied due process and respect.

They still brought up the WBA at their recent press conference with Spence, and plan on bringing it with them to the ring during the August 21 pay-per-view.

"Belt's on the line, baby," assured MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

As the WBA super title is being disputed, The RING Magazine has announced that the winner will get their welterweight belt, which was last held by Floyd Maywather Jr. in 2015.

Pacquiao has held The RING Magazine belt in three weight classes during his career.

"Pangarap ko siyempre, at this age, pangarap ko kumuha ng mga ilang belt katulad nito," said Pacquiao. "Ilang belt ang paglalabanan natin, magandang karangalan para sa ating bansa."

The 42-year-old Pacquiao added that he might not be done collecting belts. While he's taking his career one fight at a time, he also wouldn't mind a shot at Terrence Crawford, who holds the WBO welterweight title.

"Possible din 'yan. Undefeated din si Crawford, so possible din 'yan," he said.

Another possibility is that the WBA may order a match between the Pacquiao-Spence winner and its recently elevated welterweight champion, Yordenis Ugas.

While Pacquiao has yet to fight in the 2020s, he did enter this decade as the only fighter to ever hold a world title in four different decades. A win over Spence will solidify that record.

