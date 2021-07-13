LOOK: Logan Paul visits Manny Pacquiao at Wild Card

Logan Paul, the YouTube star who recently fought Floyd Mayweather Jr., dropped by the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles Monday to visit Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

On his social media accounts, Pacquiao thanked the 26-year-old Paul for visiting him while he trained for his welterweight bout against Errol Spence Jr.

"Honored to have Logan Paul come by (the) Wild Card Gym today," said Pacquiao.

The Filipino boxer also made a pointed comment towards Mayweather, who went eight rounds with Paul during their exhibition match last June in Miami.

"After watching me work out he (Paul) said he was glad he fought Mayweather instead of me," the "Pacman" said.

Paul gamely fought Mayweather during their match, dubbed "Bragging Rights," and while he faded away in the final rounds, he managed to make it to the final bell.

No winner was announced for the match.

On Instagram, Paul commented that Pacquiao was "looking sharp as hell."

Pacquiao will take on another unbeaten American in Spence on August 21, in what will be his first boxing match since July 2019 when he outpointed Keith Thurman.

