Gilas' Lebron Lopez signs with Overtime Elite

Lebron Lopez, the youngest among the newest crop of Gilas Pilipinas, has been signed to play in the Overtime Elite League in the US.

Lopez, who saw action during Gilas' game against Indonesia in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, announced the development through his Instagram account.

"I am humbled and grateful to Overtime Elite (OTE) for believing in me and helping me get closer to my dreams. I will work hard to live up to their faith. As OTE leadership said, I will be the first Filipino player to join them. It is an honor that I will not take for granted. I will not let our country down. I will work very hard to represent us well!" said the 18-year-old.

"I want to say a special thank you to the people who helped me at the beginning of my journey — Coach Reggie and Coach Tab (Baldwin) and Mr. Al Panlilio and Mr. Pangilinan and the SBP — they saw the spark of potential in a young kid and supported it. I am forever grateful."

Overtime Elite is welcoming Lopez with open arms.

“We’re delighted to have Lebron join the OTE family as we expand our international reach, bringing in top talent from across the globe,” said Brandon Williams, OTE EVP, head of basketball operations in SI.com.

“Francis is a young man who has impressed us with both the combination of pure passion for the game and self-improvement, physical athleticism, work ethic, as well as many leadership intangibles. He’s the kind of player we want and expect to thrive at OTE.”

In 10 minutes of action against Indonesia, Lopez scored eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Lopez is the first Filipino signee of Overtime Elite.

Overtime Elite, which launches in September, is speeding up the process for high school athletes to play professionally.

It will feature 30 elite prospects, who will each earn a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime.

Among the players already lured in are Jalen Lewis, widely regarded as a top three prospect in the 2023 class, Jai Smith, Amen and Ausar Thompson and Matt and Ryan Bewley, plus top international prospects like Jean Montero (Dominican Republic), Alexandre Sarr (France) and Nathan Missia-Dio (Belgium).

