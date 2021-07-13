Another VisMin Super Cup game halted due to slippery floor

The game between Jumbo Plastic-Basilan and Petra Cement-Roxas was stopped in the third quarter due to a slippery court. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- For the second time in four days, the management of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup decided to cancel a game.

This time, it was the showdown between Jumbo Plastic-Basilan and Petra Cement-Roxas, held Tuesday at the Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The court in the venue was deemed too slippery, forcing organizers to halt the contest in the third quarter.

Rain has been dropping heavily in the area since the middle of the first game between Pagadian and Zamboanga City. Indeed, the halftime break was lengthened as the league tried to address the issue, mopping the wet spots on the court.

But just 45 seconds into the second half, Michael Juico of Jumbo Plastic slipped badly and was slow to get up.

Play was stopped at the 9:15 mark of the third quarter with Petra Cement-Roxas ahead by one, 40-39.

The two squads agreed that if the game had to be halted, it would resume at the time and score when it was stopped, rather than start over.

Last Friday, the tilt pitting Iligan-Zambo del Sur was also cancelled due to the same reason.