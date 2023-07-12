Hali Long (5) of the Philippines during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.



The Philippine women's national football team on Wednesday expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome they received upon their arrival in Auckland.

The Filipinas landed in Auckland on Monday, after a month-long training camp in Sydney, Australia. They were welcomed by the Philippine Embassy in New Zealand who wished the team well in their upcoming campaign in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"We had a really nice welcome by the Filipino people here at the airport, in the middle of the work week," noted Philippines co-captain and veteran center-back Hali Long. "So it was really nice to see them have that small, little intimate welcome."

The Filipinas were quick to return to work, and Long said that this will be the key for them with just over a week to go before their first ever World Cup match.

They open their campaign on July 21 against Switzerland.

"The hard work is not going to stop," said Long. "We have a lot of work to do with our upcoming friendly which we are all excited for just to see where we are at."

The Filipinas are scheduled to play European powerhouse Sweden in an unofficial friendly on Monday, July 17.

"It is about game time, so we really have to remember all the little details [that] we have been taught along this 18-month journey that we have had together," said Long, the most-capped member of the Filipinas.

"It's all about the little details now. We have done all of our fine tuning, and it's finally time to prove and show what we are made of," she added.

The Filipinas are in Group A of the FIFA Women's World Cup along with co-host New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway.

After playing Switzerland on July 21, the Filipinas will face host New Zealand on July 25 in Wellington, before traveling back to Auckland for the duel with Norway on July 30 to wrap up the group stage.



