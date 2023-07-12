Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Sisi Rondina was back to her usual explosive self when she led the charge for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers Tuesday.

In fact, she seemed to be the runaway choice for the best player of the game again had they won the match in five sets. They almost did.

Almost.

With just a point away from taking their record to 3-0, F2 Logistics found a way to steal the game through two crucial successful challenges down the stretch of the deciding frame – putting the 28-point outing of Rondina to waste.

But despite the heartbreaking loss, Rondina -- who also had 16 digs and 15 excellent receptions -- did not dwell on it, saying that she remains to be happy knowing that their team is jelling well now.

“Sabi ko nga po sa mga teammates ko kanina sa dugout, hindi kami natalo. Natuto kami. Ako honestly sobrang saya ko na ganun yung gel namin na kasama namin yung iba’t ibang UAAP players dati. So good thing kasi may nakita kami and may nakukuha kami sa laro ngayon and kaya namin. Kinapos lang,” Rondina told reporters.

According to the diminutive spiker, the team showcased their composure, confidence, and focus in the five-set marathon in front of the roaring 7,067 fans inside the sweltering hot Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Rondina, a former UAAP MVP and beach volleyball champion, also declined to offer an excuse on their defeat – not even the extreme heat condition inside the arena that cost them Des Cheng, who was rushed to the hospital during the match due to dehydration.

The SEA Games beach volleyball bronze medallist said that it is their duty as players to handle such situations.

“Di kami magrarason. Ako, honestly, hindi namin irarason yung mga ganun kasi maliit na bagay lang yun e saka player kami. Pagdating sa ganiyan kailangan manage namin yung ganun. So trinabaho talaga ng F2 yun. Kami, kinapos kami,” she continued.

“Naiintindihan naman namin yung mga sitwasyon kanina kasi maraming fans talaga and kahit malakas yung aircon, kahit maraming tao, iinit talaga so walang problema yun.”

Meanwhile, head coach Dante Alinsunurin was also all praises for their new open spiker, jokingly saying that her output might be just a fraction of what she can do.

“Yun naman talaga yung makita mong practice pa lang talagang all out na. Yung game nga parang konti na nga lang yun e. Normal na lang sa kaniya yung galawan na yun. Yung 28 points, medyo mahina pa (laughs),” Alinsunurin said.

Even F2 head coach Regine Diego was at a loss of words to describe Rondina’s performance in the match, adding that she is a formidable opponent.

“Grabe Sisi, sobrang galing mo naman. Sana all. That’s all I can say. But kudos also to all na naging coach ni Sisi, you made a monster. She’s very scary,” Diego said.

Rondina has been the top scorer of the Flying Titans in all their games so far in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.