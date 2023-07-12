Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Former University of Santo Tomas standout Eya Laure is living up to her billing as one of the top rookies of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Laure led the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Tuesday in their first win in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference over the Akari Chargers at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The UAAP two-time best scorer dropped 19 points including crucial points in the fifth frame, showing how dependable she is inside the court, to lift Chery Tiggo in a thrilling five-set match against Akari.

Laure has been carrying the team in their past two games as Mylene Paat appeared to be struggling offensively.

But the open hitter does not mind filling in the shoes of the Crossovers’ leader, noting that she is always ready to do whatever her coaches told her to do in the game.

“Same naman sa pro, with the guidance of my coaches and teammates, kung ano yung binigay na role sayo, kailangan ka maging handa. Di ka dapat pipili,” she said.

Laure is known for being a versatile player, having played as a setter, outside hitter, and utility spiker in her volleyball career. That’s why she was not surprised when she filled in for Paat’s position in the fifth set of the game.

“Ang maganda dun, nagawa na namin sa training, so naging familiar na ulit ako. Kahit pasada lang, importante na pasadahan. Hindi na rin ako nagulat na ah, utility ako ni coach A,” Laure continued.

“Kumbaga may heads up na, kaya mas naging mas madali rin in case mawalan ng game si Ate My o may mangyari sa kanya, ako yung backup niya. Magiging handa lang lagi.”

Asked about her first fifth-setter in the pro-league, Laure took a leaf from her experience in the UAAP, where she had to carry the Tigresses in many extended matches.

“UAAP pa lang, ang dami na naming five sets. Di naman kami basta-basta bumibitaw sa mga ganitong laban. Kung ano ang natutunan ko sa UST, dadalhin lang sa Chery. Different color, pero same lang dapat yung dapat kong gawin. Wala namang dapat magbago,” she added.

Laure and co. improved their record to 1-1 in Pool A while putting Akari on the brink of missing the semifinals with a 0-2 card.