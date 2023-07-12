Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – They were on the brink of losing the game against Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Tuesday, but somehow the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers managed to pull off a monumental comeback in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

The Cargo Movers were poised to taste their first loss of the conference as Kianna Dy’s hit went wide, which would have given the final point and the win to the Flying Titans in the tight fifth set.

But the coaching staff of chief tactician Regine Diego confidently called for a net touch violation against Choco Mucho, who was already celebrating inside the court. Upon reviewing the play, there was indeed a net infraction from the side of the Flying Titans, forcing the set into an extension.

They challenged another call in the ensuing play, this time, with Jolina dela Cruz’s spike also called outside. The F2 coaching staff challenged for a block touch, and again, the review was in their favor.

The Cargo Movers went on to seal the victory against the Flying Titans to keep their record unblemished after three games.

For Diego and her players, it was their coaching staff that gave them the thrilling win.

“Our coaching staff actually has responsibilities. They have their own job inside the court while I’m coaching. I’m just that person standing up but we are working on it. We talked about it,” Diego told reporters after the volleyball marathon at the Philsports Arena.

“Lahat halos ng rotation pinag-uusapan namin ng coaching staff. It’s really a teamwork thing. So, kudos to my coaching staff, you guys are the best.”

Dy, who heaved a sigh of relief, also echoed the same sentiments: “We’re also thankful for the coaches, sila talaga yung nagpanalo kasi kung di sila nag-challenge talaga.

Diego also threw praises for the team’s strength and conditioning coaches, who made sure that her players can withstand long games in a sweltering playing venue.

Fans and athletes alike had to endure the extreme heat inside the arena filled with over 7,000 volleyball fans.

“That fifth set, kudos to Coach Carlo, our conditioning coach and coach Sonny. Coz if they (players) are not well-conditioned enough we’re not gonna survive that set,” Diego continued.

Both teams played through difficult conditions, with Des Cheng of Choco Mucho needing to be brought to a hospital due to heat exhaustion. She was not able to finish the game.

The F2 head coach also added that her assistant coaches take care of their players’ condition, nutrition, and even supplementation.

The Cargo Movers will try to secure a semifinal seat when they face the Petro Gazz Angels on Thursday, July 13.