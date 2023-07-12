PBA on Tour: Hot-shooting Pasaol tows Meralco past NLEX

Meralco's Alvin Pasaol puts up a shot against NLEX in a PBA on Tour Game, July 12, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Meralco leaned on Alvin Pasaol's hot shooting as they outworked NLEX in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday.

The Bolts broke away in the second half for a 96-83 win, their seventh victory in 11 games.

Pasaol unloaded seven treys to finish with 25 points and five rebounds.

"Sinabi lang sa min ni coach shoot with confidence. Nakakapasok naman, salamat sa Dyos," said Pasaol after the win.

Meralco also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Raymond Almazan.

Allein Maliksi and Diego Dario added 11 markers each.

From a 43-39 halftime lead, the Bolts began pressing the action inside the shaded area to create a 15-point gap.

But the Road Warriors could not get any closer than 12 points.

Don Trollano led NLEX with 17 points. Sean Anthony and Matt Nieto had 15 markers apiece.

The Road Warriors fell to their fifth defeat in nine games.

The Scores:

MERALCO 96 – Pasaol 25, Almazan 12, Dario 11, Maliksi 11, Johnson 10, Rios 6, Pascual 6, Hodge 4, Torres 4, Quinto 3, Jose 2, Black 0

NLEX 83 – Anthony 15, Trollano 17, Nieto 11, Herndon 10, Alas 10, Doliguez 9, Pascual 4, Adamos 3, Fajardo 0

QUARTERS: 24-20, 43-39, 71-62, 96-83