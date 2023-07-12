PBA on Tour: Asistio, Santillan play hero in ROS' 6th win

Anton Asistio in action for Rain or Shine against TNT Tropang GIGA in the PBA on Tour, July 12, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Rain or Shine hammered out a tough win against a hard fighting TNT team, 106-100, in the PBA on Tour on Wednesday night at Ynares Sports Arena.

It was a seesaw battle between both squads until the Elasto Painters managed to sneak their way through courtesy of Anton Asistio and Santi Santillan.

From a 98-all deadlock, Asistio drained back-to-back shots to push Rain or Shine ahead, 102-98, with over a minute remaining.

Dave Marcelo scored a bucket for the Tropang GIGA, but the E-Painters' Santillan scored a dagger that broke the back of TNT in the final 37 seconds.

Gian Mamuyac topscored ROS with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Asistio had 16 markers, including two treys as Santillan added 13 points.

It was Rain or Shine's sixth win in seven starts.

TNT, reinforced by their 3x3 players, did gave ROS a tough match but still fell to their seventh straight defeat.



Glen Khobuntin scored 24 for the Tropang GIGA.

The Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 106 – Mamuyac 21, Asistio 16, Santillan 13, Ponferrada 12, Clarito 10, Borboran 8, Ildefonso 8, Belga 8, Caracut 7, Demusis 3, Belo 0

TNT 100 – Khobuntin 24, Tungcab 16, Montalbo 12, Cruz 12, Vosotros 11, Exciminiano 6, Marcelo 6, Cuntapay 4, Flores 4, Mendoza 4, Jopia 2, Alfaro 0

QUARTERS: 24-26, 52-46, 74-76, 106-100